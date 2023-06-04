Humanscape 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $470,549.46 (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $10.51 million and $470,549.46 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

