Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $2.95

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $479.24 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00010920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

