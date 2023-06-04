IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives $1,657.50 Average PT from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,657.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMIAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,530 ($18.91) to GBX 1,610 ($19.90) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.48) to GBX 2,000 ($24.72) in a report on Monday, March 6th.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. IMI has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

