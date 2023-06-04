Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.33

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and traded as low as $20.51. Indivior shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 5,158 shares traded.

Indivior Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.35.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

