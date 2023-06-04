Insider Buying: BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Buys £7,300 in Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) insider Sara Weller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,300 ($9,021.26).

BT Group – CLASS A Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 143.65 ($1.78) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.47. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 110.55 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 196.60 ($2.43). The company has a market capitalization of £14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.