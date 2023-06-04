Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $213,884.10 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,381.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,583.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2,497.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,959.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

