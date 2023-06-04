Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $102.22 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,676. The firm has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.76 and a 200 day moving average of $403.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.