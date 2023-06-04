Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $11.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,352 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 196,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,852,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,589,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,313,000 after purchasing an additional 375,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,935,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.