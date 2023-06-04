Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $19.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,288 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,903. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

