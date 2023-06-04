Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,991. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.42 and a 200-day moving average of $250.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

