Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 160,271 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 282.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,271 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,823,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,752. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

