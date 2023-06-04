Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 32,449 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,449 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $44,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 644,335 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

