Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,241,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,699,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.22% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 108,178 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 195,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,062.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 170,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 155,843 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,781. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

