Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $94.22. The stock had a trading volume of 332,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

