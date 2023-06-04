Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,921,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 131,752 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intel were worth $77,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

