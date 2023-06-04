Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $4.81

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00017698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $11.17 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00054582 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039600 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006027 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003702 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.
Internet Computer Token Profile
Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,951,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,479,431 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
