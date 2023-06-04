Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $4.81

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00017698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $11.17 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00054582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,951,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,479,431 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

