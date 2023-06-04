Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,596 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. 367,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

