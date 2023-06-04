Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.5% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

Shares of EELV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $827.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

