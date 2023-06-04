iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,465,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

