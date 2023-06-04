iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,602. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.