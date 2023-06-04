iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,436 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $57,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $138.39. 478,973 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

