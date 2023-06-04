iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.56. 1,911,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,537. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day moving average of $234.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $265.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

