J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.61

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and traded as high as $45.93. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.
J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.
