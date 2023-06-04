J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.61

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and traded as high as $45.93. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

J.W. Mays Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.W. Mays stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in J.W. Mays, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MAYS Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of J.W. Mays as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

