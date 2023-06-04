Jade Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 8,045,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.