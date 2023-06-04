Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Boeing makes up about 4.4% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE BA traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.32. 7,486,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,487. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.02. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.