Jade Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 5.1 %

JBLU stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 13,624,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.