Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Union Pacific makes up about 1.5% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.66. 2,522,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,509. The company has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

