Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Critical Survey

Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jayud Global Logistics and Forward Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Air 0 2 2 1 2.80

Forward Air has a consensus price target of $118.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forward Air $1.97 billion 1.34 $193.19 million $6.94 14.63

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and Forward Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A Forward Air 9.66% 27.50% 15.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Forward Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forward Air beats Jayud Global Logistics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is an end-to-end supply chain solution provider principally in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. It offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management and other value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics Limited is based in SHENZHEN, China.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.

