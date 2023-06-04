Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Boosted by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,466 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

