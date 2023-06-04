Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.35 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $54,573.25 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,213.91 or 0.99987420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.03574295 USD and is down -17.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,268.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.