Joystick Price Hits $0.0357 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Joystick has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $52,513.75 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,061.53 or 1.00046230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04314377 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,913.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

