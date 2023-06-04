JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $146.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $117.77. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

