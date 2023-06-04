Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Kava has a market cap of $561.23 million and $14.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 552,817,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,883,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

