Kepos Capital LP Buys 250,000 Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. AltEnergy Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 2.61% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

AEAE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. 9,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

