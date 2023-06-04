Kepos Capital LP Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for 2.1% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Black Knight by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Black Knight by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Price Performance

Black Knight stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.31. 298,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,528. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Knight Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.