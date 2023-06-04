Kepos Capital LP Has $1.28 Million Stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.43% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPCS remained flat at $10.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,281. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

