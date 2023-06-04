Kepos Capital LP Invests $2.12 Million in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 1.34% of OPY Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 75.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 820,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 352,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $2,795,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 315.6% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 197,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OHAA remained flat at $10.22 during trading hours on Friday. 344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Profile

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

