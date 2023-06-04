Kepos Capital LP Invests $5.09 Million in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 1.00% of TLG Acquisition One as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

TLGA remained flat at $10.51 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.