Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 464,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 256,383 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth $5,025,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

FMIV remained flat at $10.28 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,189. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Forum Merger IV Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.