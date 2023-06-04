Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 75,000 Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV remained flat at $10.32 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,352. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

