Kepos Capital LP Sells 550,000 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Kepos Capital LP cut its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 238.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 26,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,130. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

