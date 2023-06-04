Kepos Capital LP Takes $2.52 Million Position in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTNU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTNU remained flat at $10.47 on Friday. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

