Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.38

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $9.42. Keppel shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 1,424 shares trading hands.

Keppel Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 40.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others.

