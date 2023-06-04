Kercheville Advisors LLC Buys 380 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE DIS traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.77. 14,350,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,607,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

