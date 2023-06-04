Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 3.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period.

GDX traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,595,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,789,811. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

