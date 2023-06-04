Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,586,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,379,000 after purchasing an additional 959,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.77. 2,696,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.45. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.