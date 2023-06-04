Kercheville Advisors LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.28. 2,741,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,174. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

