KILT Protocol Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Approximately $14,685.77 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

