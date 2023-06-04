Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Kimberly-Clark worth $90,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,747,000 after purchasing an additional 73,479 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

