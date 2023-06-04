Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.22. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.